Snowmobile trail segment remains closed in Dickinson County

(PRNewswire)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A bridge replacement project will keep an off-road vehicle and snowmobile trail segment in Dickinson County closed until Jan. 13, 2023.

According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Black Creek Road in Waucedah Township will remain closed to all motorized traffic as work continues to replace a bridge over Black Creek.

In October, work began on the project, which affected ORV travel on the AE ORV Route between Dickinson County Road 573 and the Norway ORV Trail. With snow on the ground in some areas and the snowmobile season set to begin Dec. 1, the closure will also affect snowmobilers.

The closed area was to be a reroute of Snowmobile Trail No. 2 traffic around another bridge project over the Sturgeon River.

Trail No. 115 can be used as an alternate route for through snowmobile traffic traveling east-west on Trail No. 2. Access to Loretto will remain available from the east.

For the latest on trail and other closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

