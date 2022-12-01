Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital holds Festival of Trees After-Hours VIP event

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fourth annual Festival of Trees is underway in Manistique.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital held an After-Hours VIP event on Wednesday. The goal of the private event was to recognize and thank over 100 sponsors and donors that make the Festival of Trees possible. Those who have donated in the past were also invited.

The event’s focal point is displaying and selling holiday trees, gift certificates, and merchandise donated by businesses and community groups. All proceeds from the event will go towards expanding Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, specifically its new Rehabilitation and Aquatic Therapy Center.

Donors said it’s nice to see businesses working together to make a difference in their community.

“It brings the community together, which I love most about the event,” said Bristol Snider, Festival of Trees sponsor. “The businesses work together, and it just makes a lot of people happy, and the patients in the hospital happy as well.”

The Festival of Trees runs until Dec. 4. The raffle drawing will be streamed live on Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital’s Facebook page on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m.

Folks can also bid on auction items online until Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m.

