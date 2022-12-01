Peeks of December sunshine before wind, snow chances pick up into the weekend

Cold and dry before Northern Plains system brings gusty winds, wintry mix later Friday.
Cold and dry before Northern Plains system brings gusty winds, wintry mix later Friday.
Cold and dry before Northern Plains system brings gusty winds, wintry mix later Friday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated light snow showers mainly east; blustery with south winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: Lower 20s to Mid 30s (colder in the interior west, less cold along the Lake Michigan shore)

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow, first in the western counties towards the evening then eastward late; windy with southwest through northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow; patchy blowing snow; windy with northwest winds gusting over 40 mph

>Highs: 30s (falling to the 10s towards late afternoon)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers in the morning

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday to Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; moderate snow possible west

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated lake effect snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
New details: Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge took teen from UP home
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Suspect charged in death of L’Anse man faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges

Latest News

cool
A brief reprieve before the next front
Small break from snow but comes back on Saturday
Lake effect persists with small break before weekend
windy
High impacts persist with strong winds & lake effect snow
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 11/29/2022