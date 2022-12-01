Peeks of December sunshine before wind, snow chances pick up into the weekend
Cold and dry before Northern Plains system brings gusty winds, wintry mix later Friday.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated light snow showers mainly east; blustery with south winds gusting over 25 mph
>Lows: Lower 20s to Mid 30s (colder in the interior west, less cold along the Lake Michigan shore)
Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow, first in the western counties towards the evening then eastward late; windy with southwest through northwest winds gusting over 30 mph
>Highs: 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow; patchy blowing snow; windy with northwest winds gusting over 40 mph
>Highs: 30s (falling to the 10s towards late afternoon)
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers
>Highs: 20s
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers in the morning
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday to Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; moderate snow possible west
>Highs: 20s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated lake effect snow showers
>Highs: 20s
