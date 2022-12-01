Peeks of December sunshine before wind, snow chances pick up into the weekend

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated light snow showers mainly east; blustery with south winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: Lower 20s to Mid 30s (colder in the interior west, less cold along the Lake Michigan shore)

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow, first in the western counties towards the evening then eastward late; windy with southwest through northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow; patchy blowing snow; windy with northwest winds gusting over 40 mph

>Highs: 30s (falling to the 10s towards late afternoon)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers in the morning

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday to Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; moderate snow possible west

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated lake effect snow showers

>Highs: 20s

