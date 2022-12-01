NMU’s new cosmetology department gives students real salon experience

Tour the space and learn how to receive a free haircut, manicure, or pedicure on Upper Michigan Today episode 173
Upper Michigan Today takes a tour of NMU's new cosmetology department.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This semester, students in Northern Michigan University’s cosmetology department have a brand new space to learn and grow in.

Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to the full-service salon located inside the Northern Center.

Upper Michigan Today goes LIVE from NMU's Northern Center Cosmetology Department.

The new location is a much welcomed and brighter space than the old location inside the Jacobetti Complex, which is made of cinder blocks and houses NMU’s welding and other trades programs.

The space is split into sections with first-year students learning in one section and second-year students working with the public in the other.

Cosmetology Instructor Michelle Whitaker says this new location helps to garner more salon traffic.

Take a tour of Northern Michigan University's new cosmetology center inside the Northern Center.

NMU’s cosmetology department offers a full list of salon services including haircuts, manicures, facials, etc.

Now until Friday, December 9, you can get a free haircut, manicure, or pedicure by donating a toy to the department’s toy drive.

Whitaker says with the new location, cosmetology students have a greater sense of inclusion on campus and are more connected to their peers.

Upper Michigan Today's Elizabeth and Tia get their nails done by NMU cosmetology students.

For information about NMU’s cosmetology department, visit nmu.edu.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

