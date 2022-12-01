NMU Volleyball’s Smith named Honorable Mention All American

Led Wildcats in seven categories
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomore Jacqueline Smith of the Northern Michigan University Women’s Volleyball team has earned an All-American Honorable Mention, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Wednesday, November 30.

Smith appeared in all 32 matches for the Wildcats in the 2022 season, where she led the team in sets played (120), matches started (31), points (608.5), points per set (5.07), total kills (537), kills per set (4.48), and total attacks (1498). She was second in attack percentage (.247), service aces (50), and service aces per set (.42).

Nationally, she ranked in the top-10 total attacks (2nd), total kills (3rd), points per set (6th), attacks per set (7th), and kills per set (9th). Smith played a big role for the ‘Cats, and was one of the many reasons they earned an at-large bid into the NCAA DII Tournament.

