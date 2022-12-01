New piers open at Founders Landing

One of the new piers at Founders Landing
One of the new piers at Founders Landing(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette has two new piers for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The Founders Landing Pier Project utilized funds from the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to erect the piers. The piers opened just after Thanksgiving, but there are a few small items left to be completed in the spring. Construction on the project started last summer and cost $5.7 million to complete.

The piers feature a canoe/kayak launch, day boat parking and a glass-bottom viewing station.

“This project is an aspect that provides public good,” said Jon Swenson, city of Marquette director of community services. “This gives the public an opportunity to interact with the waterfront in another way, to get out actually on the water.”

The piers will be open throughout winter. In the spring, when the piers are officially completed, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their official opening.

