MTU’s Rozsa Center presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ production for the holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The stage is set for Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Rozsa Center production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The cast and crew have been working hard since Oct. to bring the classic tale to the stage.

At 34 members, the cast is made up of not only theater students but other MTU students and community members as well.

“I’ve gotten to work with a lot of interesting people that I haven’t really worked on shows with before,” said Ebenezer Scrooge Actor Joseph Pickens. “A lot of times, I work on shows with the same people here, but almost everybody that I’ve worked with here has been entirely new to both acting and possibly also the crew members, so it’s nice to meet new people.”

One of the production’s youngest members is Leila Inal, who is playing the character Tiny Tim Cratchit. It is her first performance.

“I’ve always wanted to be on stage because I was wondering what it would be like backstage,” said Inal. “So, my mom was like ‘These people are making a play, and I was wondering if you guys wanted to join’, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to join’ and my sister also wanted to join. I got really excited and then I went to the first audition. Even if I was sick, I just kept going to them because I just loved it.”

A unique addition to this version of the story is a music box, an idea that was devised by the production’s sound designers.

“We introduced that music box as a gift from Scrooge’s sister when he was a young boy,” said Production Director Patricia Helsel. “She was the one person in his life that he felt really loved and cared for him. It has become an integral part of the whole production.”

Starting Thursday, the production will run each night at 7:30 p.m. until Sat., with an additional performance on Sun. at 2 pm.

