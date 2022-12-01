Michigan veteran homes’ ‘Make a Veteran Smile Campaign’ brings joy to veterans around the holidays

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Veteran Homes’ ‘Make a Veteran Smile Campaign’ encourages Michiganders to spread holiday cheer by sending a card or letter to veteran members.

“The ongoing pandemic has limited attendance at our activities and led us to be more cautious about attending large community gatherings,” said Sarah Johnson, volunteer and donations coordinator for Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti.

“Sending a letter or card to our members is another way the community can share appreciation and support for veterans around the holidays,” explained Johnson.

“These cards make a real difference in the lives of veterans who have fought and sacrificed for our freedom,” said Tiffany Carr, community engagement coordinator for Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH).

“For some of our members who do not have close friends or family, this might be the only message they receive around the holidays,” explained Carr.

Here are a few helpful guidelines for holiday messages:

  • Include a personal note in each card.
  • If you have an envelope, please do not seal it.
  • Use large writing and dark ink.
  • Large format cards or banners that can be displayed or hung are acceptable.
  • Standard paper food tray liners with coloring or messages are a great alternative to cards and letters.

Cards and letters can be addressed to ATTN: Make a Vet Smile and mailed to:

  • Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township at 47901 Sugarbush Rd., Chesterfield Township, MI 48047.
  • Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids at 2950 Monroe Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505.
  • Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti at 425 Fisher St., Marquette, MI 49855.

About Michigan Veteran Homes

Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) is the entity that provides day-to-day operational oversight of the state’s veteran homes on behalf of the Michigan Veterans Facility Authority (MVFA) and is a branch of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). MVH strives to ensure that quality long-term care is provided to the veterans and their eligible family members that live within the Homes. High-quality care for this phase of life is central to the “member for life” concept that DMVA embraces. The MVH operates the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids (MVHGR), the Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti (MVHDJJ) in Marquette and Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township (MVHCT). For more information, please visit: https://www.michigan.gov/mvh.

