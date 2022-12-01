Marquette galleries, studios hold holiday art tour

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ten different art locations or studios around Marquette held art sales and demos to help check off participants’ holiday shopping lists.

The City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture held its First Thursdays Holiday Art Tour Thursday evening.

Wintergreen Hill is the newest gallery in town. It hosted an alumni show of its first years’ worth of guest artists. The owner and curator Laura Songer said she loves to see the Marquette community support local artists.

“This gets people out into the different galleries, there are always sales going on and lots of refreshments and it’s just a fun time but also very important for area artists to get their work out there and for people to see and hopefully buy them,” Songer said.

If you couldn’t make it to the First Thursdays event, be sure to stop by the locations during regular hours this holiday season, some stores will have continued sales.

