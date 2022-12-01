Marquette Co. Veteran’s Affairs to dedicate building to veteran

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - George Lablonde III, a Marquette County Veteran’s Affairs Committee member explained, his father, Colonel George Lablonde Jr. dedicated his life to the military and assisting veterans. That is why the Marquette County Department of Veteran’s Affairs is dedicating its building in Ishpeming to Lablonde Jr.

Craig Salo, with the Marquette County Veterans Alliance, encourages the community to attend the event. The dedication is at the department of veteran affairs building located at 215 W. Hematite Drive. The ceremony kicks off at 2:00 p.m.

For more information call (906)-485-1996

