Marquette Co. Veteran’s Affairs to dedicate building to veteran

Colonel George Lablonde Jr. dedicated his life to the military and assisting veterans.
By Alyssa Erwin
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - George Lablonde III, a Marquette County Veteran’s Affairs Committee member explained, his father, Colonel George Lablonde Jr. dedicated his life to the military and assisting veterans. That is why the Marquette County Department of Veteran’s Affairs is dedicating its building in Ishpeming to Lablonde Jr.

Craig Salo, with the Marquette County Veterans Alliance, encourages the community to attend the event. The dedication is at the department of veteran affairs building located at 215 W. Hematite Drive. The ceremony kicks off at 2:00 p.m.

For more information call (906)-485-1996

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Suspect charged in death of L’Anse man faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
New details: Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge took teen from UP home

Latest News

Empty the Shelters info
UPAWS joins 275+ shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event
Students in NMU's cosmetology program practice facials on each other.
Check out NMU's new cosmetology department
Tia Trudgeon gets a manicure from Tatum in NMU's cosmetology program.
Donate to the NMU's toy drive and get a free haircut or manicure
Upper Michigan Today takes a tour of NMU's new cosmetology department.
Tour the new NMU Cosmetology Center