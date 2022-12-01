Holiday Hoopla to begin auction next week in Houghton

The Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance and partners are preparing for their 8th annual...
The Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance and partners are preparing for their 8th annual Keweenaw Holiday Hoopla, which had been on hiatus for 2 years due to pandemic concerns.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s annual Keweenaw Holiday Hoopla is returning for its eighth year after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

It will be held on the second floor of the Bonfire Restaurant in downtown Houghton.

“It is a Christmas party that KEDA, the Keweenaw Young Professionals, and the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce have been hosting annually,” said Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Jeff Ratcliffe. “It’s just a really good time for people to get out, celebrate the holidays, meet old friends, make new friends and do some networking.”

In addition to food, live music, and a photo booth, there will also be an online auction for items such as tools and gift certificates.

“We go out and through the generosity of our area businesses, the Copper Country Immediate School District, and our area high schools,” continued Ratcliffe. “We’ve pulled together this year 50 plus very nice items that we will be auctioning.”

All proceeds will go to the KEDA-Portage Health Foundation Career and Technical Educational Scholarship.

It ensures at least one senior from each of the high schools in Baraga, Keweenaw, Houghton and Ontonagon counties receives a $1000 scholarship. This also includes Horizon High School.

The seniors then use these scholarships to pursue a one to two-year trades program.

Participants can use provided laptops at the Hoopla or personal devices to bid in the auction, even a week in advance.

“We’re actually going to open up bidding tomorrow at noon,” added Ratcliffe. “It will run all the way through until next Thursday and it will end on Thursday evening at the event, at the Hoopla.”

The Hoopla will run from 6 to 9 p.m. next Thursday. Admission is $30.

For more information on how to buy tickets for the Hoopla, click here.

If you’d like to know how to bid for the auction items, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
New details: Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge took teen from UP home
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Suspect charged in death of L’Anse man faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges

Latest News

Cold and dry before Northern Plains system brings gusty winds, wintry mix Friday night.
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 12/01/2022
Some of the snow near the Big Powderhorn Ski Resort
Western UP welcomes snow season after recent snow
The letters can range from simple words of encouragement to sharing your own experience with...
Fire Station partners with Last Prisoner to write letters for incarcerated
Store pic
Melo Cannabis store in Ishpeming set to open next week
University of Michigan football player Mazi Smith charged with carrying a concealed weapon