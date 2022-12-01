Holiday Hoopla to begin auction next week in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s annual Keweenaw Holiday Hoopla is returning for its eighth year after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

It will be held on the second floor of the Bonfire Restaurant in downtown Houghton.

“It is a Christmas party that KEDA, the Keweenaw Young Professionals, and the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce have been hosting annually,” said Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Jeff Ratcliffe. “It’s just a really good time for people to get out, celebrate the holidays, meet old friends, make new friends and do some networking.”

In addition to food, live music, and a photo booth, there will also be an online auction for items such as tools and gift certificates.

“We go out and through the generosity of our area businesses, the Copper Country Immediate School District, and our area high schools,” continued Ratcliffe. “We’ve pulled together this year 50 plus very nice items that we will be auctioning.”

All proceeds will go to the KEDA-Portage Health Foundation Career and Technical Educational Scholarship.

It ensures at least one senior from each of the high schools in Baraga, Keweenaw, Houghton and Ontonagon counties receives a $1000 scholarship. This also includes Horizon High School.

The seniors then use these scholarships to pursue a one to two-year trades program.

Participants can use provided laptops at the Hoopla or personal devices to bid in the auction, even a week in advance.

“We’re actually going to open up bidding tomorrow at noon,” added Ratcliffe. “It will run all the way through until next Thursday and it will end on Thursday evening at the event, at the Hoopla.”

The Hoopla will run from 6 to 9 p.m. next Thursday. Admission is $30.

