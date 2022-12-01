Greater Ishpeming Commission on Aging showcases new building with after-hours event

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -- The Greater Ishpeming Commission on Aging hosted its last business after-hours event of the year Wednesday.

This event was held at the Ishpeming Multi-Purpose Senior Center. The new building is only a year old. The commission is celebrating 40 years of service to the community. Senior Center Executive Director Ashley Roberts talked about this event’s main goal.

“Our main goal today is to celebrate the kickoff of our capital campaign,” Roberts said. “We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and one of our biggest sources is our spirited sharing.”

Event organizers said spirited sharing is when they look to their community and local businesses to come together and support them--and to help financially to keep the building running.

