Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry making a stop in Ishpeming Thursday morning

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Marquette County, Thursday, December 1.

It will be located at North Iron Church in Ishpeming. Food distribution is from 9:00 -10:30 a.m. This is a drive-through event, so please stay in your car. Walkers can go to the VFW parking lot from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m.

