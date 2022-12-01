Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry making a stop in Ishpeming Thursday morning

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Marquette County, Thursday, December 1.

It will be located at North Iron Church in Ishpeming. Food distribution is from 9:00 -10:30 a.m. This is a drive-through event, so please stay in your car. Walkers can go to the VFW parking lot from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m.

For other Feeding America Distribution events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.