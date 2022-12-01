Children’s book author uses beloved cat to tell tales of resilience
Check out Dylan Bolander’s picture book “Heathee and the Mighty Mystic Mission” on Upper Michigan Today episode 174
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today starts its Thursday morning episode with an update on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption and takes a look at the Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree lighting.
And... It’s National Rosa Parks Day- a day to honor and recognize the work of the Civil Rights icon.
Plus... author/illustrator Dylan Bolander of Quinnesec has self-published his second book in his Heathee picture book series.
Heathee was Bolander’s beloved cat who passed away suddenly. Bolander uses him as a character to tell stories of overcoming loss, sadness, and personal tragedy.
As a veteran, Bolander relates his experience finding resiliency and strength in Afghanistan to the missions his character embarks on.
Writing the Heathee tales was a therapeutic process for Bolander. He hopes children, teens, and adults alike can find the same therapy and positive message of mental strength within the hand-drawn pages.
You can find Bolander’s books by searching “Heathee and the Double Rainbow Tale” or “Heathee and the Mighty Mystic Mission on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
And finally, UMT hosts Elizabeth and Tia end the show by sharing their favorite music of 2022 through Spotify Wrapped.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.