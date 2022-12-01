Children’s book author uses beloved cat to tell tales of resilience

Check out Dylan Bolander’s picture book “Heathee and the Mighty Mystic Mission” on Upper Michigan Today episode 174
Upper Michigan Today hosts Tia and Elizabeth pose with picture book author Dylan Bolander.
Upper Michigan Today hosts Tia and Elizabeth pose with picture book author Dylan Bolander.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today starts its Thursday morning episode with an update on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption and takes a look at the Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree lighting.

And... It’s National Rosa Parks Day- a day to honor and recognize the work of the Civil Rights icon.

A Hawaiian volcano erupts, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lit, and it's National Rosa Parks Day.

Plus... author/illustrator Dylan Bolander of Quinnesec has self-published his second book in his Heathee picture book series.

Heathee was Bolander’s beloved cat who passed away suddenly. Bolander uses him as a character to tell stories of overcoming loss, sadness, and personal tragedy.

As a veteran, Bolander relates his experience finding resiliency and strength in Afghanistan to the missions his character embarks on.

Author Dylan Bolander talks about his new book and how he uses his late cat to tell stories of strength and resilience.

Writing the Heathee tales was a therapeutic process for Bolander. He hopes children, teens, and adults alike can find the same therapy and positive message of mental strength within the hand-drawn pages.

You can find Dylan Bolander's "Heathee and the Double Rainbow Tale" and "Heathee and the Mighty Mystic Mission" on amazon.com and Barnes and Noble online.

You can find Bolander’s books by searching “Heathee and the Double Rainbow Tale” or “Heathee and the Mighty Mystic Mission on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

And finally, UMT hosts Elizabeth and Tia end the show by sharing their favorite music of 2022 through Spotify Wrapped.

Tia and Elizabeth share their Spotify Wrapped data and take a look at Olive Garden Pajamas.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Suspect charged in death of L’Anse man faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
New details: Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge took teen from UP home

Latest News

TV6 to broadcast both MTU, NMU hockey games this weekend
Upper Michigan Today's Spotify Wrapped
Upper Michigan Today's Spotify Wrapped
You can buy Heathee and the Double Rainbow Tale and Heathee and the Mighty Mystic Mission on...
Heathee the cat tells tales of strength
The cover of Heathee and the Mighty Mystic Mission, written and illustrated by Dylan Bolander.
Heathee and the Mighty Mystic Mission