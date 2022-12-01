A brief reprieve before the next front
Winds will decrease during the morning and lake-effect snow will taper off. Plan on a more quiet and cool day. Then, an upper-level ridge moves in tomorrow bringing relatively milder air. Temperatures rebound to above normal tomorrow before a cooler stretch. A front moves in tomorrow night with snow in the west and a rain mixture in the east. By Saturday morning the front will be east with lake-effect snow continuing behind it for the remainder of the day. The pattern stays active and below normal through next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s east
Saturday: Lake effect snow showers and chilly
>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for snow showers in the north
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with scattered snow showers
>Highs: Teens west, low 20s east
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers
>Highs: Teens west, low 20s east
