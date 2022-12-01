A brief reprieve before the next front

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Winds will decrease during the morning and lake-effect snow will taper off. Plan on a more quiet and cool day. Then, an upper-level ridge moves in tomorrow bringing relatively milder air. Temperatures rebound to above normal tomorrow before a cooler stretch. A front moves in tomorrow night with snow in the west and a rain mixture in the east. By Saturday morning the front will be east with lake-effect snow continuing behind it for the remainder of the day. The pattern stays active and below normal through next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s east

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers and chilly

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for snow showers in the north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Teens west, low 20s east

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Teens west, low 20s east

