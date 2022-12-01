Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday in Texas for a missing 7-year-old girl.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Athena Strand had last been seen at 5:45 p.m. local time Wednesday in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in the town of Paradise. She is described as 4 feet tall and 65 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray longsleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets and brown boots. She has pierced ears but no earrings and two red birthmarks on her lower back.

Anyone with information can contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
New details: Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge took teen from UP home
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Suspect charged in death of L’Anse man faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges

Latest News

Cold and dry before Northern Plains system brings gusty winds, wintry mix later Friday.
Peeks of December sunshine before wind, snow chances pick up into the weekend
Marquette's first-ever Feztival of Trees
Ahmed Shriners to host Feztival of Trees
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL...
Police: Antonio Brown faces arrest warrant for domestic incident
One of the new piers at Founders Landing
New piers open at Founders Landing
Eric Holland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony theft.
Man sentenced to prison in severed head case in Las Vegas