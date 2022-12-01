Ahmed Shriners to host Feztival of Trees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Christmas celebration is coming to Marquette.

Marquette’s first-ever Feztival of Trees will take over the Masonic Center beginning this weekend. Participants will stroll through a winter wonderland full of raffles, gift bags, Christmas trees and wreaths. U.P. businesses and organizations donated trees complete with decorations and gifts that will be raffled off to participants. Proceeds from the event will go to Ahmed Shrine to benefit Shrine hospitals.

Organizers say the event will be a fun way to contribute to a good cause.

“This is a great opportunity for families to come have an event,” said Barrett Engle, Feztival of Trees chairman. “We’ll have hot chocolate and cookies for anyone. Feel free to hang out and peruse. As far as the fundraiser for Ahmed, this supports all the good work we do here in the U.P.”

The Feztival of Trees will be at the Masonic Center every day from noon until 8 p.m. from Dec. 3 until Dec. 8. There is a $2 cover charge for adults and children 12 and under are free.

