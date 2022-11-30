WUPPDR awarded $500,00 MSHDA grant for housing energy-efficiency projects

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) is offering applications for energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades.

It is doing this using a $500,000 grant awarded by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).

“We are covering single-family homes, owner-occupied,” said WUPPDR Assistant Regional Planner Lisa McKenzie. “They have to be the owner 12 months prior to March of this year.”

This is made possible through the MSHDA’s Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program.

“The purpose of MI-HOPE is to improve the health and safety of residents by providing much-needed repairs and maintenance to roofs, windows and more,” wrote Neighborhood Housing Initiatives Division Director Tonya Joy.

Eligible households must be in Houghton, Keweenaw, Iron, and Baraga counties and must have an income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

MSHDA will also need documentation such as utility bills and wage statements to apply. Each household can have up to $25,000 put into the upgrades and repairs.

So far, nearly 10 applicants have applied.

“We’re anticipating having the applicants apply, and then probably by Christmas time, we will be having a lottery system,” continued McKenzie. “Because we do anticipate that we will have quite a few applicants.”

The WUPPDR plans to apply for more funding in January, though its success depends on the number of applications for this round of funding.

“We know the need is there,” added McKenzie. “It’s just we just need to get people to apply and show MSHDA that yes, they do need to provide us with more funds, to help our communities.”

According to the WUPPDR, all projects from this round are scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026.

The Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency (GOCA) also received a $300,000 grant from the MSHDA.

They will be using it for additional household projects in Ontonagon and Gogebic counties.

