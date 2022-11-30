Wisconsin Department of Education releases ‘report card’ grades for school districts

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Report cards are out for Wisconsin schools. Florence County Schools is one district that exceeded expectations last year. It saw lower scores when in virtual learning during the pandemic.

Annually, the Wisconsin Department of Education releases “report cards” for school districts. The grade is calculated using state test scores.

“We had a significant increase from last year’s scores. Last year the district came out with a 67.3, which met expectations,” said Karl Morrin, Florence County Schools Superintendent. “This year, we scored a 74.7, which exceeded expectations.”

Morrin said teachers implemented new programs to help students who were struggling with reading and math. The superintendent says learning in person all of last year was a huge help.

“You can’t get better than face-to-face instruction. We have great teachers here and we have small class sizes, so it really helps,” Morrin said.

The score is determined using four weighted categories: growth, achievement, target group outcomes and on-track graduation. The district placed in the top 20 percent for test score improvement from 2020 to 2021.

The largest individual score increase came at the elementary school where it increased its grade by more than 14 points.

“Each building exceeded expectations, which is incredible. I can’t say enough about the work the staff and administrators did, as well as our teachers. The teachers really worked hard,” Morrin said.

Enrollment is just under 400 students, Morrin said he is proud of the growth the district has shown.

“They always say the report card is just a glimpse of what you do, even when you have a bad year. This year, we had a great report card. We have a great school district,” Morrin explained.

Niagara and Marinette Public Schools both scored in the “meets expectations” category for last year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.