West End Health Foundation and GINCC announce fall grant awardees

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation announced their 2022 Fall Programmatic Grantees and funding plans for 2023 at a Business After Hours on Nov. 9.

“The West End Health Foundation was pleased to provide $30,000 in funding to seven organizations on the West End for its Fall Programmatic Grant Cycle. This Grant Cycle provides funding to organizations that advance health and wellness initiatives through programs and services in western Marquette County,” said Thomas Edmark, president of the West End Health Foundation.

Midtown Bakery catered the food and drinks were provided by Cognition Brewing Co.

The Board of Directors presented the following Fall Programmatic Grantees with a check:

Cancer Care of Marquette County was awarded $4,691 for Patient Care Services

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes was awarded $1,750 for Leadership Experience

Greater Ishpeming Commission of Aging was awarded $4,500 for Senior West End Wellness and an additional $4,500 for West End Seniors Congregate Meal Program

Ishpeming-Negaunee-NICE Community Education Division was awarded $4,580 for Beyond 26

Superior Shore Systems Inc. was awarded $3,280 for the Feeding America Program boxes

Women’s Center Inc. was awarded $6,699 for the Western Marquette County Office

The grand total was $30,000 in grant funding.

The Board of Directors also took the opportunity to award the Marquette County Cares Coalition $16,974 from the 2022 Golf Outing event partnership, and to additionally award Start the Cycle $24,236 for the 2022 Bike Raffle.

For more information about the Fall Programmatic Grant or about the West End Health Foundation, visit www.westendhf.org or call (906) 226-6591 ext. 104.

For more information about the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.gincc.org or call (906) 486-1111.

