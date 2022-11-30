TV6 Canathon collection continues in Dickinson County

The TV6 Canathon continues until Dec. 8.
Some of the Canathon donations
Some of the Canathon donations(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, canned goods donations are collected at drop-off points like Tadych’s Marketplace Foods in Iron Mountain.

From there, donations will be distributed to food pantries like the one inside Grace United Methodist Church in Norway. Norway Vulcan Area Schools donated 3,250 cans to the Grace United Methodist Church pantry.

“This food that they gave me will probably get me through a year. Mostly with green beans, corn, vegetables and soup,” said Christine Fence, Grace United Methodist Church pantry coordinator.

The St. Vincent DePaul in Iron Mountain is still waiting for donations to arrive, most of its shelves are empty. Staff said demand has grown over the last year.

“If we have 10 appointments for a day, I would half of those are new people or haven’t been here in a while. They either need help with food or food and utilities,” said Mary Gagala, Iron Mountain St. Vincent DePaul chapter president.

The TV6 Canathon continues until Dec. 8. A list of donation drop-off sites and online donations can be found here.

