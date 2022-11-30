Open house held for new Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman

The open house was held at the Hancock Fire Department.
An open house was held on Tuesday at the Hancock Fire Department for the community to meet with...
An open house was held on Tuesday at the Hancock Fire Department for the community to meet with Hancock's new police chief, Tami Sleeman.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - An open house was held at the Hancock Fire Department on Tuesday for the community to meet its new police chief, Tami Sleeman.

Born and raised in Houghton, Sleeman attended and graduated from Houghton-Portage Township Schools.

She started off at Michigan Tech University, before attending Northern Michigan University. Sleeman would earn her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at NMU.

Sleeman has since worked for 35 years in law enforcement in Michigan, Colorado, and most recently in the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations.

One of Sleeman’s main goals is to promote teamwork and cooperation within both the department and the community.

“I’m going to meet with all the officers, find out what works and what doesn’t,” said Sleeman. “It’s just really important that we work as a team together, and then we can bring that to the community. So, I’m going to build on the strengths with the department and the with the community and together to make it an even better place.”

Sleeman said she hopes that people at the open house ask her questions about herself and her role, so they can become more familiar with her.

“I’m approachable, I’d like for them to get to know me,” continued Sleeman. “And when they have any issues, they are able to come to the police department and talk to me about them.”

Sleeman also said she is excited to be home and is eager to give back to the area.

“This Upper Peninsula really made me who I am, and now I get to give back to all of them, so I am very excited about this new position.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

system
A system brings heavy snow tomorrow
UPDATE: Spectrum restoring service after internet, TV, phone outage in Upper Michigan
NWS winter storm alerts take effect Tuesday morning as Colorado-based system brings moderate to...
Getting slushy, slippery as storm brings heavy wintry mix Tuesday
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: Investigation of fatal Ishpeming hit-and-run continues

Latest News

The Trinity Episcopal Church in Houghton offers food, cleaning supplies, and more to neighbors...
Houghton’s Trinity Episcopal Church food pantry highlighted on Canathon Day
Items at the fair trade market
Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette holds annual Fair Trade Market
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 11/29/2022
As the TV6 Canathon continues, pantries in Alger County are looking forward to your donations.
Munising pantries show appreciation for Canathon donations