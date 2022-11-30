Open house held for new Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - An open house was held at the Hancock Fire Department on Tuesday for the community to meet its new police chief, Tami Sleeman.

Born and raised in Houghton, Sleeman attended and graduated from Houghton-Portage Township Schools.

She started off at Michigan Tech University, before attending Northern Michigan University. Sleeman would earn her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at NMU.

Sleeman has since worked for 35 years in law enforcement in Michigan, Colorado, and most recently in the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations.

One of Sleeman’s main goals is to promote teamwork and cooperation within both the department and the community.

“I’m going to meet with all the officers, find out what works and what doesn’t,” said Sleeman. “It’s just really important that we work as a team together, and then we can bring that to the community. So, I’m going to build on the strengths with the department and the with the community and together to make it an even better place.”

Sleeman said she hopes that people at the open house ask her questions about herself and her role, so they can become more familiar with her.

“I’m approachable, I’d like for them to get to know me,” continued Sleeman. “And when they have any issues, they are able to come to the police department and talk to me about them.”

Sleeman also said she is excited to be home and is eager to give back to the area.

“This Upper Peninsula really made me who I am, and now I get to give back to all of them, so I am very excited about this new position.”

