The Nutcracker Ballet returning to the Kaufman Auditorium stage

Performances are happening at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3
Skylar aka the Sugar Plum Fairy performs a dance number from The Nutcracker Ballet for the TV6 Morning News.
Skylar aka the Sugar Plum Fairy performs a dance number from The Nutcracker Ballet for the TV6 Morning News.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nutcracker Ballet is returning to the Kaufman Auditorium stage this December.

Performances are happening at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

The show’s returning to the stage for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not all that makes it exciting... non-dancers and familiar faces (ahem, Michigan State Representative-Elect Jenn Hill!) will have feature roles in Saturday’s show.

The Second Skin Shop and Kaufman Auditorium are presenting The Nutcracker Ballet at the Kaufman Auditorium on Sat. December 3 at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m.

The Second Skin Shop’s production of The Nutcracker Ballet will feature iconic music, characters, and dance numbers with the addition of jazzed-up combos, acrobatics, and aerial silks.

Skylar Taavola, who plays the Sugar Plum Fairy, performs a jazzy version of the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Skylar Taavola performs a jazzed-up version of the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker Ballet.

You can get tickets to the Nutcracker Ballet at the door of Kaufman Auditorium or at tickets.nmu.edu.

