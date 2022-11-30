The Nutcracker Ballet returning to the Kaufman Auditorium stage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nutcracker Ballet is returning to the Kaufman Auditorium stage this December.

Performances are happening at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

The show’s returning to the stage for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not all that makes it exciting... non-dancers and familiar faces (ahem, Michigan State Representative-Elect Jenn Hill!) will have feature roles in Saturday’s show.

The Second Skin Shop’s production of The Nutcracker Ballet will feature iconic music, characters, and dance numbers with the addition of jazzed-up combos, acrobatics, and aerial silks.

Skylar Taavola, who plays the Sugar Plum Fairy, performs a jazzy version of the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

You can get tickets to the Nutcracker Ballet at the door of Kaufman Auditorium or at tickets.nmu.edu.

