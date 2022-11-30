Nonprofit provides diapers for families in need

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is providing diapers and wipes to families in need.

The diaper bank program is hosted by Community Action Alger Marquette (CAAM). Families in need with a child who is three years or younger can visit the bank located at the CAAM office in Marquette Township.

Early Education Childhood Director Corey Holcomb says the program helps ease financial burdens on families.

“This program is important for families who are struggling because we know that diaper supplies are often not available with other benefits,” Holcomb said. “Marquette-Alger Community Action Early Education Childhood Director Corey Holcomb said. “It is often something families must find other sources for so being able to offer free diapers and diapering supplies helps families make the most of the funds.”

For more information or to contact the CAAM office call (906)-228-6522.

