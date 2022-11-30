Nonprofit provides diapers for families in need

The CAAM office is located at 1125 Commerce Dr in Marquette Township.
The CAAM office is located at 1125 Commerce Dr in Marquette Township.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is providing diapers and wipes to families in need.

The diaper bank program is hosted by Community Action Alger Marquette (CAAM). Families in need with a child who is three years or younger can visit the bank located at the CAAM office in Marquette Township.

Early Education Childhood Director Corey Holcomb says the program helps ease financial burdens on families.

“This program is important for families who are struggling because we know that diaper supplies are often not available with other benefits,” Holcomb said. “Marquette-Alger Community Action Early Education Childhood Director Corey Holcomb said. “It is often something families must find other sources for so being able to offer free diapers and diapering supplies helps families make the most of the funds.”

For more information or to contact the CAAM office call (906)-228-6522.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
UPDATE: Spectrum restoring service after internet, TV, phone outage in Upper Michigan
system
A system brings heavy snow tomorrow
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault
1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township

Latest News

It's a windy one on the Straits of Mackinac
Mackinac Bridge Authority reports partial closure from high winds
Members of the Bay Mills Indian Community harvest manoomin from the beds during summer 2022.
Cultivating tradition: Bay Mills Indian Community says wild rice seeding project goes beyond food
Rotary canathon
Marquette West Rotary Club makes donation to TV6 Canathon
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan’s COVID-19 deaths top 40,000, state reports