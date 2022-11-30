No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says

Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a dispute involving hunters in northern Marquette County Wednesday afternoon, investigators say.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, tempers flared in a dispute between hunters in the area near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. That’s just west of Marquette County Road 550 in northern Marquette Township.

Law enforcement at the scene told a TV6 reporter that no one was injured, and it’s an active investigation. The people involved are being interviewed.

No further details have been confirmed by investigators. This story will be updated when more information is released.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and Marquette City Police Department were all at the scene.

Wednesday is the final day of the 15-day firearm deer season in Michigan.

