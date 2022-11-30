NMU, MTU each have one CCHA Player of the Month

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its Players of the Month for November and four student-athletes from four different programs have been recognized. David Silye (Minnesota State) was named Forward of the Month, while Brett Thorne (Michigan Tech) earned Defenseman of the Month honors. Christian Stoever (Bowling Green) was the Goaltender of the Month and Beni Halasz (Northern Michigan) repeated as Rookie of the Month.

CCHA Forward of the Month: David Silye, Jr., Minnesota State (Arnprior, Ont.)

Silye led all CCHA skaters in goals (8), points (10), goals per game (1.33), points per game (1.67) and shooting percentage (50.0%), while helping Minnesota State to a 3-2-1 month. He was a +2 with 16 shots on goal in eight games for the Mavericks, winning 55.3% of his face-offs (73 of 132). His month was highlighted by scoring a natural hat trick on November 5 against St. Thomas. Twice earning Forward of the Week honors during the month, he produced a league-best four multi-point games.

CCHA Defenseman of the Month: Brett Thorne, Jr., Michigan Tech (Halifax, N.S.)

Thorne helped Michigan Tech to a 5-1-2 month, posting league-highs in assists (6) and plus/minus (+6) over six games, while ranking sixth in points per game (1.00) and seventh in blocked shots (11). The co-captain aided a defensive unit that allowed just 2.33 goals per game and posted one shutout. His month was highlighted by collecting a CCHA-best four assists in the Huskies’ 4-3 victory at St. Thomas on November 18.

CCHA Goaltender of the Month: Christian Stoever, So., Bowling Green (Northville, Mich.)

Stoever went 4-2-0 with 1.86 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage in six starts last month. He made 190 saves over 354:00 minutes, leading conference netminders in wins and saves per game (31.7), while finishing second in save percentage and third in goals-against average. His one shutout was tied for the most on the CCHA and produced four games of 30 or more saves, including a season-high 39 against Ferris State on November 18.

CCHA Rookie of the Week: Beni Halasz, Fr., Northern Michigan (Budapest, Hungary)

Halasz earned his second straight Rookie of the Month honor after going 4-2-0 with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage as the starter in all six games for Northern Michigan in November. He led all CCHA rookie netminders in wins, goals-against average and save percentage, while ranking second in total saves (135) and saves per game (22.5). His month was highlighted by recording his first collegiate shutout on November 11 against Bemidji State, where he made 25 stops. He also made a career-high 32 saves against Lake Superior State on November 5.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.