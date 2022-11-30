Netflix releases first trailer for ‘That ‘90s Show’

"That '90s Show" premieres on Netflix Jan. 19. (Source: Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix just dropped a teaser clip for its sequel series to “That ‘70s Show.”

The hit sitcom set in the 1970s aired in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The new sequel series, “That ‘90s Show,” takes place two decades later and features the children of the teenagers in the original.

Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents in the original series, now play grandparents with a new crop of youngsters hanging out in their basement.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and other stars from the original series will guest star in one of the new show’s 10 episodes.

“That ‘90s Show” premieres on Netflix on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
UPDATE: Spectrum restoring service after internet, TV, phone outage in Upper Michigan
system
A system brings heavy snow tomorrow
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault
NWS winter storm alerts take effect Tuesday morning as Colorado-based system brings moderate to...
Getting slushy, slippery as storm brings heavy wintry mix Tuesday

Latest News

Netflix releases first trailer for 'That '90s Show'
Shoppers pick out items at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. On...
US revises up last quarter’s economic growth to 2.9% rate
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
At least 2 dead as southern towns assess storm damage and tornado threat continues
A possible tornado was spotted west of Jackson, AL, Tuesday afternoon. (METEOROLOGIST ALLIE...
Possible tornado spotted in Mississippi