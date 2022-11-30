MTU, Eagle Mine partnership receives federal funding for EV battery recycling research

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A partnership between Michigan Tech University and Eagle Mine has been awarded a $10.6 million federal grant.

The two are working together to find sustainable ways of recycling and reusing battery materials.

This funding comes as a result of the Biden Administration’s push to strengthen the nation’s domestic battery supply chain.

“This partnership is a natural between the two entities,” said Lei Pan with the MTU Department of Chemical Engineering. “The Eagle Mine has years of experience in operating a responsible and modern mining and processing operation, and Michigan Tech has the brightest minds in the nation. With this partnership, we hope to accelerate the technology development and deploy them at a scale.”

According to Pan, $8.1 million dollars will be put toward EV battery recycling and reprocessing mine tailings.

$2.5 million from the Department of Energy’s ARPA-E program will be used for developing net negative carbon emission extraction technology.

This research aims to help maintain sustainability for electric vehicles.

“Currently, electric vehicles aren’t sustainable because of the resources required to make a battery,” said Eagle Mine External Affairs Manager Matt Johnson. “So, we need to find more sustainable opportunities to mine or to recycle critical minerals to make batteries. If we can do that, that creates a sustainable pathway for electric vehicles, making the much better for the environment.”

To accomplish this, the partnership is hoping the research will allow them to recycle as much material as possible.

“We hope that with this investment, we are recycling 99% of the full component from the EV battery and return these critical minerals to the supply chains,” continued Pan.

The next step in the partnership is to build a pilot facility. MTU and Eagle are looking for a site in the U.P.

“We hope the location and construction of the pilot facility can start within the next year,” continued Johnson. “And we would look for the next three years to prove out the technology.”

For more information, check out the MTU press release on the partnership here.

