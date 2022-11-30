MQT County Health Dept. to hold evening vaccine appointments for kids

(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department is hosting later evening appointments for Children’s COVID-19 and Flu boosters.

Appointment times are:

  • Thursday, Dec. 1, 4-6 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 5, 4-6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 8, 4-6 p.m.

The following includes the cost of the vaccine and the fee for administration:

  • High Dose Flu 65 years & older: $30.00
  • Flu Vaccine for uninsured adults 19 years & older: $30.00
  • Uninsured children 18 & under: $10.00

Organizers encourage insurance cards, a COVID-19 vaccine card, and any supplemental coverage.

Cash or check only for self-pay clients. Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance will be billed.

The Marquette County Health Department is located at 184 US Hwy 41, Negaunee, MI 49866.

