Michigan Tech Women’s Basketball adds four recruits

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech women’s basketball announced the signing of four recruits, including Alyssa Wypych, Maggie Napont, Danielle Nuest, and Brittney Mislivecek on Wednesday.

Nuest will join the Huskies from Becker, Minnesota where she played point guard for the Becker High School Bulldogs. As a junior, Nuest earned All-State honors from the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association and averaged 15 points, 4.8 rebounds, and four assists per game. She was named All-State and All-Conference as a junior, after garnering an honorable mention All-Conference nod the previous season.

Dani has always stood out to me as a player by how hard she plays every possession,” said MTU head coach Sam Clayton. “She’ll be the first one to loose balls and she’s a great teammate. That’s a perfect match for us. She is also accustomed to winning at Becker, so she understands our culture of excellence on the floor.”

“I chose Michigan Tech for the team culture,” Nuest said. “It is such a fun and competitive environment with great girls and coaches. I also love the campus and beautiful surrounding natural setting. I can’t wait to be a Husky.”

Nuest intends to major in Business at Tech.

Also at guard, Maggie Napont is from Sutton’s Bay, Michigan, and goes to school at Traverse City St. Francis. In her four seasons of varsity basketball, Napont averaged 16.8 points, six rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Her prep accolades include All-State honorable mention (x2) and All-Conference (x2). She has also been recognized Academic All-State three times.

“I love the team and coaching staff,” Napont said. “I also love the campus and the area of Houghton. MTU can further my education and skills. I love the campus because it’s not too big and not too small.”

“Maggie is a skilled ballhandler that can create her own shot and create for others,” Clayton said. “We’re excited to add her as a Husky.”

Napont lists Biomed as her intended major.

Alyssa Wypych, from Rockford, Michigan will be a combo guard for the Huskies. At Rockford High School, Wypych averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and one steal per game. She earned All-Conference (2021 and 2022), Academic All-State (2022), and All-State honorable mention (2022). Her team, the Rams were District Champions (2020, 2021, 2022), Regional Champions (2022), and State semifinalists (2022) in Wypych’s time there.

The Wypych name may be familiar to seasoned Husky fans as both of her parents competed for Michigan Tech. Her mother, Jenny played basketball and her father, Jason was a football player.

“We’re super excited to add Alyssa to the roster, Clayton said. “She was already part of our family, being Jenny’s daughter, but now to get her in a Husky uniform is very special. She understands the culture and tradition of the program and prioritizes academics. She’s a really good athlete that can shut down opponents’ best players while also being able to shoot the three at a high percentage and finish strong at the rim.”

“I chose Michigan Tech for the people and the family atmosphere,” Wypych said. “I’ve felt like I belonged because everyone there is so welcoming and supportive.”

Wypych plans to major in Biomedical Engineering.

Brittney Mislievecek comes to Houghton from La Crosse, Wisconsin, and is a shooting guard/point guard. Mislievecek plays for La Crosse Central High School, where she averaged 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 rebounds as a junior last season. She has also been named All-State honorable mention, first team all-conference (junior), all-academic, and second team all-conference (freshman).

“Brittney is a really hard-working player that fits our culture, Clayton said. “I think her length and athleticism make her a really tough defender. She’s also capable of scoring at all three levels and is a very unselfish player. I’m excited to see how she develops here.”

Mislievecek helped her team to a pair of runner-up finishes in the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC). She is a good student and member of National Honors Society. Mislievecek lists Dental or Business as an intended major at Tech.

“I chose Michigan Tech because I feel that they will help me reach my goals in my education and on the basketball court. The coaches and players made me feel welcome and made it feel like home.”

