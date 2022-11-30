Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette holds annual Fair Trade Market

Items at the fair trade market
Items at the fair trade market(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette held its annual Fair Trade Market on Tuesday. The sale featured a variety of unique and exotic items and goods that won’t be found in big box stores.

Shoppers found handmade ornaments, clothing, jewelry, coffee, chocolate and more, all using fair trade materials. Fair trade means the farmers and manufacturers are provided with a fair wage.

“It’s a great way to do Christmas shopping, I’ve actually already done some of my Christmas shopping here today, it’s a wonderful opportunity to support a good cause and to be able to do some fun shopping while you’re at it,” said Andrew Plocher, Messiah Lutheran senior pastor.

Messiah Lutheran Church doesn’t make any money at the market, it all goes back to the workers.

Several companion congregations in places like Columbia and Tanzania also hold similar sales.

