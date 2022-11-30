Marquette West Rotary Club makes donation to TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A donation of $500 was made to the TV6 Canathon by the Marquette West Rotary Club Wednesday.

It was presented to the Salvation Army of Escanaba during an afternoon meeting at the Delft Bistro.

“It’s a time of year when a lot of needs come forward and we would like to help with that,” Marquette West Rotary Club President Bryan Lopac said.

Lopac also said the canathon aligns directly with its mission of helping others.

“We like to support our community and be there for people. That’s our motto is service before self so if we can help in any way possible, we will. We are always a part of the community and are here for them,” Lopac said.

If you would like to make an online donation or find a drop-off point near you, click here. Collection end next Monday, Dec. 5.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.