Marquette County Habitat for Humanity dedicates 108th house

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is continuing to help families achieve homeownership.

The nonprofit dedicated its 108th house in the last 30 years Wednesday evening. The house on Woodland Avenue in Marquette is the brand-new home to a mother and her two sons.

Homeowner, Angela Flynn said she is beyond happy to have the 108th Marquette Habitat House dedicated to her family today.

“We’re excited just to have a place of our own finally and get in before Christmas and have some memories here,” Flynn said.

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on the house last August. It took nearly 100 volunteers and between 1,500 to 2,500 volunteer hours. In fact, Flynn put in over 350 hours herself.

“I learned a lot of skills, so a lot of this I’ll take with me, which is great, and it felt good learning new things and being a part of something,” Flynn said.

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Deanna Johnson said COVID-19 caused a few roadblocks during construction.

“One of those things was out-of-town volunteers, so we were a little bit lacking on volunteers for a period of time as people grappled with covid, as people tried to keep safe,” Johnson said.

COVID also disrupted the availability of supplies for the house.

“We’re still waiting for a stove to get here. Appliances took a really long time to get here. However, Whirlpool Corporation donates a stove and refrigerator for every habitat house in the county so although we would have liked to have one today, we’re happy to be getting it as a donation,” Johnson said.

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is currently building its 109th house in Negaunee, it is expected to be complete in February or March of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.