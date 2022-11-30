Learning about Michigan State Police’s Translator and Interpreter program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police Trooper Juliana Arnold is a translator for the eighth district; She is part of a specialty unit known as the Translator and Interpreter program.

She explained there are 18 different languages are covered by translators around the state of Michigan through MSP.

Trooper Arnold spoke Spanish with TV6′s Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, to show how the program works.

There are jobs open through the MSP. To apply, click here.

