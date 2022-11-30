Lake effect persists with small break before weekend

Moderate to strong winds and lake effect snow have stuck around for many of our eastern and western counties. Those conditions will continue throughout the evening and will slowly diminish as we approach your morning commute hours. Snow will be light by tomorrow morning but winds will stay on the moderate side so loose snow could make for low visibilities. We’ll see a small break from the wind and snow for a couple days but a wintry mix is in store for the region by Friday overnight into Saturday morning.

Thursday: Light snow showers in the early morning; tapers off by afternoon with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid to High 20s; some see Low 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; slightly warmer air to set up wintry mix

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Saturday: Wintry mix in the morning hours; transitions into snow showers by afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid to Low 30s in the morning; temperatures decline throughout the day

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; cooler air after cold front passes

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; isolated chances of snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; more chances of scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

