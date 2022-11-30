How a new medical clinic could change the way you receive healthcare

Dr. Ryan Brang explains Northcountry Health’s Direct Primary Care model on Upper Michigan Today episode 172
Dr. Ryan Brang joins Tia and Elizabeth on Upper Michigan Today to talk about his Direct Primary...
Dr. Ryan Brang joins Tia and Elizabeth on Upper Michigan Today to talk about his Direct Primary Care clinic, Northcountry Health.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local doctor changed how he cares for patients and wants to do away with expensive medical bills.

With the new Northcountry Health clinic, Dr. Brang is increasing his interactions with patients in a good way.

Through Direct Primary Care, healthcare is just a text message away.

Dr. Ryan Brang's new clinic Northcountry Health is now open and offers a different model of healthcare than what you're used to.

Patients at Northcountry Health will pay a monthly flat-rate fee of $75 for ages 44 and under, and $90 for ages 40 and up.

This gives them access to as many doctor’s visits as their health requires, prescription medications, labs, etc.

Dr. Brang says his clinic focuses on preventative care, which includes nutrition counseling, physical therapy, and more.

Dr. Ryan Brang of Northcountry Health talks about the benefits of visiting a Direct Primary Care clinic.

Northcountry Health is located at 717 W. Washington St. Ste A, Marquette, MI.

You can read more about the clinic and its model of healthcare at northcountryhealthmqt.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
UPDATE: Spectrum restoring service after internet, TV, phone outage in Upper Michigan
system
A system brings heavy snow tomorrow
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault
1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township

Latest News

West End Health foundation
West End Health Foundation and GINCC announce fall grant awardees
Dr. Ryan Brang talks about his new healthcare clinic North Country Health.
How you can benefit from a Direct Primary Care health clinic
Dr. Ryan Brang of North Country Health talks about the Direct Primary Care model of healthcare...
North Country Health
Students writing in class
Wisconsin Department of Education releases ‘report card’ grades for school districts