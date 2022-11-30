How a new medical clinic could change the way you receive healthcare

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local doctor changed how he cares for patients and wants to do away with expensive medical bills.

With the new Northcountry Health clinic, Dr. Brang is increasing his interactions with patients in a good way.

Through Direct Primary Care, healthcare is just a text message away.

Dr. Ryan Brang's new clinic Northcountry Health is now open and offers a different model of healthcare than what you're used to.

Patients at Northcountry Health will pay a monthly flat-rate fee of $75 for ages 44 and under, and $90 for ages 40 and up.

This gives them access to as many doctor’s visits as their health requires, prescription medications, labs, etc.

Dr. Brang says his clinic focuses on preventative care, which includes nutrition counseling, physical therapy, and more.

Dr. Ryan Brang of Northcountry Health talks about the benefits of visiting a Direct Primary Care clinic.

Northcountry Health is located at 717 W. Washington St. Ste A, Marquette, MI.

You can read more about the clinic and its model of healthcare at northcountryhealthmqt.com.

