Houghton’s Trinity Episcopal Church food pantry highlighted on Canathon Day

The Trinity Episcopal Church in Houghton offers food, cleaning supplies, and more to neighbors...
The Trinity Episcopal Church in Houghton offers food, cleaning supplies, and more to neighbors twice a month, and is a recipient of donations from the TV6 Canathon.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The food pantry at Trinity Episcopal Church is open twice a month.

It is maintained through grants, food and monetary donations, and spending from the church.

According to Parish Steward John Austin, the pantry was started four years ago to combat food insecurity.

“Anybody is welcome,” said Austin. “We don’t check anybody’s level of need, they come, and they can take whatever they want. We also chat with them to provide some fellowship, and some emotional and spiritual food as well.”

The pantry also features a variety of cleaning and paper products. According to Austin, these supplies are a unique and popular addition to the pantry.

“Those go fast,” continued Austin. “The need for those is especially good, because they just disappear, so donations of paper supplies and cleaning supplies are most welcome anytime.”

Austin noted that donations of fresh produce, freezable meats, and donations would also be appreciated.

Despite rising costs of inflation, Austin said it should not impact the food pantry’s distribution.

“Because our commitment to keeping it stocked, keeping it open, and seeing to the needs of our neighbors is more important than any bottom line,” added Austin. “Obviously, there are some limits, but the economy isn’t anywhere near a level of crisis that would affect our commitment to feeding our neighbors who need it.”

For more information about the church’s food pantry, contact the church using their phone number 906-482-2010.

