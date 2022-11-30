High impacts persist with strong winds & lake effect snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A strong surface system and front have moved east, but an upper-level low pressure is still digging through. This is causing winds to become stronger. We’re expecting gusts to exceed 40mph in some places. This will cause blowing snow and poor visibility, especially near Lake Superior. Lake effect snow will also ramp with moderate to heavy bands along the north. Additional snow amounts will range from 1-3″ with 3-6″ within stronger bands. Then, it comes to an end tomorrow morning. We catch a break tomorrow and Friday before our next system. A front swings through Friday night into Saturday with a rain/snow mixture becoming mainly snow during the day.

Today: Windy with moderate to heavy lake-effect snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Snow showers during the morning. Then, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Early morning rain/snow mix then mainly snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s, temperatures decrease during the day

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy with a chance for snow showers

>Highs: Mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures decreasing during the day and snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

