Finlandia Women’s Basketball drops road contest at Northland

Wagner paces Lumberjills with 31 points, 17 rebounds
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - Three players scored in double-figures as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (2-5) lost 78-74 to Northland (1-4), Tuesday night at the Kendrigan Gymnasium.

The first period saw Finlandia and Northland battle on even terms.  The Lions took a 13-12 lead after one period.

In the second period, Senior Martina Jahfetson dropped in a 3-pointer from across the Great Lakes.  That closed a 15-8 run and put FinnU up 28-20 at the 5:27 mark.

The Lumberjills battled back and hit two triples in the final minute to lead 39-36 at the half.  Northland pushed the lead to 10, 50-40 with 7:25 left in the third period.

Finlandia cut the gap to two, twice; however they were down by six as the period ended.  In the fourth period, the Lumberjills led by 11 before the Lions began to creep back in.

Sophomore Elli Djerf hit a jumper to make it 75-74 at the 1:58 mark.  Northland forced several turnovers to seal the game.

For Finlandia, junior Natalie Bartle had 23 points and eight rebounds, Djerf scored 15 points and sophomore Maija Rice had 11 points and nine rebounds.

For Northland, Miranda Wagner had 31 points, 17 rebounds and four steals.

Finlandia returns home Friday, Dec. 2 when they host North Central (Minn.).  The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.

