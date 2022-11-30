Finlandia University to celebrate Finland’s Independence Day

Procession from City Hall to the Finnish American Heritage Center.
Procession from City Hall to the Finnish American Heritage Center.(WLUC)
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University will continue the long-standing Copper County cultural tradition of celebrating Finland’s Independence Day.

The university has commemorated the establishment of the Republic of Finland each year since Finland achieved independence in 1917. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Finlandia University’s Finnish American Heritage Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and is open to the public. The evening’s schedule includes performances by the Kivajat Dancers and a musical group that formed as a result of classes offered by the Heritage Center’s Finnish American Folk School.

Since its founding in 1896 by Finnish immigrants, Finlandia University, once known as Suomi College, has worked to remain true to the Finnish roots and sensibilities upon which the university was founded. The Finnish American Heritage Center provides both the campus and the community with a direct connection to Finnish culture and history.

More information about the Independence Day program can be found by calling (906) 487-7549.

