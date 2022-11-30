Feeding America to host distribution event in Luce County Wednesday
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Luce County on Wednesday, November 30.
The pantry will be located at the GCCP Dunlap Center at 6545 M-123 in Newberry. The distribution of food will begin at 2:00 p.m., it is a drive-through event; it is requested that those that attend stay in their vehicle.
