Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dies

Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
(Gray News) - Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac has died, reports say.

The musician was a mainstay in the group who created the soundtrack of the 1970′s for many people. She was the lead singer of many of their songs, including the hit “Songbird.”

Her official Facebook page said she died Wednesday at a hospital after a short illness. She was 79.

“She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie,” the statement said in part.

The band’s statement said in part, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.”

