1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested on driving while intoxicated charges, after a two-vehicle crash in Ely Township.

Emergency crews responded around 8:00 p.m. to US-41 and County Road CKM after a southbound vehicle hit a westbound vehicle. The drivers of both vehicles were attended to at the scene by EMS. The crash is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Ishpeming Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police, UPHS Marquette, and Antilla’s Towing.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Spectrum restoring service after internet, TV, phone outage in Upper Michigan
system
A system brings heavy snow tomorrow
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault
NWS winter storm alerts take effect Tuesday morning as Colorado-based system brings moderate to...
Getting slushy, slippery as storm brings heavy wintry mix Tuesday

Latest News

Feeding America to host distribution event in Luce County Wednesday
An open house was held on Tuesday at the Hancock Fire Department for the community to meet with...
Open house held for new Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman
The Trinity Episcopal Church in Houghton offers food, cleaning supplies, and more to neighbors...
Houghton’s Trinity Episcopal Church food pantry highlighted on Canathon Day
Items at the fair trade market
Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette holds annual Fair Trade Market