1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested on driving while intoxicated charges, after a two-vehicle crash in Ely Township.

Emergency crews responded around 8:00 p.m. to US-41 and County Road CKM after a southbound vehicle hit a westbound vehicle. The drivers of both vehicles were attended to at the scene by EMS. The crash is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Ishpeming Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police, UPHS Marquette, and Antilla’s Towing.

