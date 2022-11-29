Winter storm brings heavy snow to some counties

A front coupled with a mid area of low pressure in the jetstream will move across the area today through tomorrow. It will bring widespread precipitation with strong winds by tomorrow and cooler air. Wet heavy snow moves into the western counties during the morning and continues there tonight. In the central counties, it will initially be a mixture during the morning before it transitions to rain this afternoon through the early night. For eastern counties plan on rain during the afternoon and night. The eastern half of the U.P. will be warmer with temperatures in the 40s, which is why we’ll have rain in those areas. Once the front passes lake effect snow will take over along the west and northwest wind belts. Plus, winds become stronger with gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.

Today: Wet snow in the west with rain in the central and eastern counties

>Highs: Low to mid 30s west, low to mid 40s central and east

Wednesday: Windy and lake effect snow mainly in the Keweenaw, north, and east

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning lake-effect snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Saturday: Morning rain/snow mixture, then widespread wet snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Overcast and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

