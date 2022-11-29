What to know about RSV as cases around the country surge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common pathogen that has been around for years, is spreading as the winter approaches.

Dr. Isaac Smith, a pediatrician at UPHS-Marquette, explained symptoms in adults include sore throat and cold-like symptoms. In kids, RSV symptoms could mimic viral pneumonia symptoms. Testing is not necessary for RSV, unless there is trouble breathing, or if dehydration could be an issue.

Dr. Smith explained the trend they are seeing in the hospital is mimicking the national trend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.