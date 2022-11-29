The UPside - Nov. 28, 2022

This week’s UPsider is Northern Trails Dental Care
This is a recording of the TV6 News Tonight.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Veterans day many vets are treated to discounted services at different businesses, but a dental office in Gwinn provided free care to veterans.

Northern Trails Dental Care celebrated Veteran’s Day by providing free dental care to area veterans. They worked with the local VFW and American Legion to find vets in need of care - several had not seen a dentist in ten years. They provided services ranging from cleanings and re-aligning dentures to extractions and crowns. Veterans often have to travel to Iron Mountain to receive dental care, so having services available in Gwinn was a nice plus.

For celebrating Veteran’s Day by giving free treatment to veterans, Dr. Buck and the staff at Northern Trails Dental Care are this week’s upsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

