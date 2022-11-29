UP businesses see strong sales for Cyber Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Officially given a name by the Retail Federation in 2005, Cyber Monday has since been the day to score online deals ahead of Christmas. Upper Michigan businesses like Stormy Kromer and U.P. Supply Co. are seeing the flurry of digital shoppers too.

“Actually, Cyber Monday is typically the biggest, or one of the biggest days for revenue on our website so it’s obviously a very meaningful day for our business and we prepare for it, staffing-wise, all year long so that we can have product on the shelves and get product out the door in a timely fashion,” said Gina Thorsen, Stormy Kromer CEO.

Many retailers have special prices including some limited deals you can only get Monday. This typically leads to a big turnout.

“Certainly this year I think people, with some of the economic challenges, it does seem like people are looking to be able to get a discount to be able to save some money,” Thorsen added. “So, we’ve started the day off well and we’re hoping to have a good and successful day by the time it’s all said and done.”

The U.P. Supply Co. Founder and Owner, Bugsy Sailor, actually began his business online.

“We were online only for the first 10 years or so starting in 2008 and then we opened the storefront in late 2017 so now we do the brick and mortar thing but Cyber Monday and eCommerce have been our bread and butter for about 15 years,” Sailor said.

Sailor said Monday’s the day for its biggest discounts on products.

“On our website, we have several products specially marked off up to 30% off or more, it is our biggest discount of the year so you can get a bunch of Upper Peninsula merch for a steal and there are a lot of great gifts for the holiday season that are under 20 dollars.”

Online sales for this Cyber Monday are projected to reach $11.2 billion, which would be a record for eCommerce.

