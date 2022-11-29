Three Wildcats named to All Midwest Region Women’s Soccer Teams

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Soccer Coaches (USC) has announced the 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Midwest Region Team, with Brooke Pietila, Isabelle Brusilow, and Molly Pistorius receiving recognition for the NMU women’s soccer program.

Brooke Pietila was named to the Midwest First Team. This season, Pietila led the Wildcats in points (21), assists (7), and tied for the team lead in goals (7). Pietila started all 22 games in the midfield for the Wildcats and made her presence felt in the midfield, being able to contribute on both the offensive and defensive ends of the field. She was also named to the D2CCA All-Region First Team, the All-GLIAC First Team, the All-GLIAC Tournament Team, and was selected as GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week twice this season.

Isabelle Brusilow earned Second Team accolades for the Wildcats. She was also named to the D2CCA All-Region Second Team and the All-GLIAC First Team. Brusilow started all 22 games for NMU and has the capability to play anywhere on the field for the Wildcats, but this season on the defensive end, she made it very difficult for any opponent coming her way. Brusilow has a knack for turning the opponent over and immediately getting the ball down the field to her teammates to push into the attacking third. She also added a pair of assists this season.

Freshman Molly Pistorius was also named the the Second Team for NMU. Pistorius was named the GLIAC Freshman of the Year and to the All-GLIAC Second Team. This season, she had six goals, six assists, and 18 points, which were all top-10 marks in the GLIAC. Pistorius played in all 22 games for the Green and Gold, starting all but one. She was second on the team with 22 shots on goal.The Wildcats finished the season 13-4-5, making an appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.

