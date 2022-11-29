St. Vincent De Paul holds grand re-opening in Marquette

Grand re-opening
Grand re-opening(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent De Paul in Marquette showcased its new renovations to the thrift store Tuesday morning.

The grand re-opening event displayed new flooring, walls with fresh paint, new lighting and re-organized merchandise.

The store also held a ribbon cutting to mark the occasion. Store Committee Chairperson Dan Trotochaud said the changes will improve operations in the store.

“We also put in a point-of-sale system which allows us to scan your product when you make a purchase. All of our products will be priced with a barcode so it will help us keep track of inventory a lot better,” Trotochaud said.

Staff at St. Vincent De Paul also wants to remind the public that the deadline to sign up for the Christmas program is Wednesday.

Those who qualify will have help with gifts and food for Christmas.

