Spectrum outage affecting internet, TV, phone service in Upper Michigan

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As of 8:00 a.m. eastern time, you may be experiencing outages with cable, internet and phone service in Upper Michigan.

Spectrum reports there’s an outage in the Marquette area, and customers across the U.P. are also reporting problems.

There is no estimated time of repair.

TV6 is working to learn more about how widespread the outage is, what caused it and when service will be restored. This story will be updated.

